I Don’t Need Love When I’m Dead – Dayo Amusa

Popular Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has said that she does not need to be loved when she is dead.

The movie star and filmmaker shared her point of view via her official Twitter account.

The actress noted that the only love she wants is the one that she can feel when she is still alive.

In her words:

“I don’t need to get loved when am dead If I can’t feel it while am here Keep it!”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress found time to reply a troll who left an unsolicited comment on her page regarding her body size.

See her post below: