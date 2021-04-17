I Don’t Respond To People Who Try To Dictate To Me – Erica Nlewedim

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim has said that she is not bothered about responding to people who try to dictate to her or try to bring her down.

The Abia State-born former beauty queen cum Big Brother Naija ‘Lockdown’ season former housemate stated this via her official Instagram page.

In her words:

“I don’t respond to people who dictate to me or try to bring me down. If I fall, I will rise up even stronger because I’m a survivor not a victim. I am in control of my life and there’s nothing I can’t achieve!”

See her post below: