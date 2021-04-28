I Don’t Want A Man That No Woman Wants – Princess Shyngle

Gambian-born Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle has said that she does not want a man who other women don’t want.

The curvy movie star shared this point of view on her Instagram page as a reaction to a viral tweet that says:

“Imagine you go through your man’s phone and nobody wants him, just you.”

In her words:

“Honestly I’ll be mad I don’t want to be with a man that no woman wants it’s so sexy when a lot of women want your man but he only wants you”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress and socialite recently declared that she is always unlucky when it comes to love as she recently divorced her husband whom she was married to for barely three months.

See her post below: