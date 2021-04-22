I Don’t Want To Get Married – OAP Moet Abebe

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe has revealed that she does not want to get married.

The on-air personality, voice over artist and TV host revealed this after a fan asked her to marry him via her Instagram Stories.

The budding actress had typed:

“Ask me anything… If I don’t respond then”

The 31-year-old UK-born on-air personality and catering executive then replied that she does not want to get married because she thinks marriage is a scam.

In her words:

“I don’t think I want to get married… It’s a major fraud.. But what do I know”

See her post below: