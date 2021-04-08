I Feel Like Committing Suicide – Uche Maduagwu Cries Out

Controversial Nollywood actor and Instagram blogger Uche Maduagwu has taken to his page to lament how he was treated by some Nigerians.

According to the actor, he was arrested by the Nigerian police and beaten to a pulp for being gay. Although he didn’t specify which policemen and from which branch beat him up, he stated that their main reason why he was arrest was that he declared himself gay.

Recall that some months ago, when the news and stories of the Lesbian Gays Bisexual Transgender and Queer Individuals became popular and viral on both television and social media, a few people came out boldly to declare their stand and also disclosed that they are bisexuals who have rights.

Some of these gays rose up and fought for their rights and also called on the government to legalize the practice of gay in the country. Uche Maduagwu was one of the advocates who called on the Nigerian government and the American government to help legalize Gayism in Nigeria.

Uche Maduagwu was seen in series of photoshoots wearing red and white underwear of ladies declaring himself gay. Some called him out for chasing clout with his post. However, Uche Maduagwu has come out to disclosed how he was abused and beaten up for being gay. He also disclosed that he wants to commit suicide.