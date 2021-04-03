I Got Married At 20 And Divorced At 22 – Don Jazzy

Veteran record music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has revealed that he got married at the age of 20 and divorced at 22.

Sharing a picture of himself embracing an unidentified lady, the Mavin Records founder and award winning hitmaker opens up on the fact that he was once married.

For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is so beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart“, he wrote.

