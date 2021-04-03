I got married at 20 but I hurt my wife & we divorced after 2 years’ – Don Jazzy reveals

Nigerian music producer, singer and label executive, Collins Ajereh Michael popularly called Don Jazzy has opened up on his relationship status as he recounts the occurrences that led to the crash of his first marriage.

Don Jazzy revealed in a lengthy post on his Instagram page, that he was once in love and loved his wife who he married when he was only 20 years but his addiction and commitment to his music took the better part of him thus affecting their marriage as his wife, Michelle who he described as his best friend divorced him after two years of marriage.

According to the Mavins Records CEO, the reason why he is still unmarried at his age is because he still loves his music and does not want to go into another marriage where his wife will find herself in the same fate as his ex wife.

Don Jazzy wrote thus:

For so long everyone keeps asking me when am I getting married? Well truth is almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I got married to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and it was beautiful. I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But then me being so young and full of dreams I went and fucked it up cos I was giving all my time to my Music.

Music became priority instead of my family. We got divorced when I was 22 and it hurt. I am still very much in love with my music and I wouldn’t want to marry another and fuck it up again. So I’m taking my time. Why am I just saying this now??

I really like to keep my relationships private actually. Past or present. But I was watching the bounce interview with Ebuka which is almost like a tell all interview, and I felt bad skipping this huge part of my life. So yeah make una no vex o. “

