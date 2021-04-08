I have children – Actress Rita Dominic opens up

Talented Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, recently disclosed that she has children.

In a recent interview, the delectable actress said she has children that she takes care of, and even if she didn’t birth them, they are still her children.

“I don’t know. I think I just really think differently from a lot of people. I don’t know. What I mean by that is there are certain things I don’t let get to me.

I see life differently. For me I may not have birthed them but I have children that I take care of. I have people that I take care of. You understand what I mean? So you know. And obviously, I would love to have my own children. However, I have children. Let me just put it that way”, she said.