Actress Biola Adebayo shares her grass to grace story

Nigerian actress, Adebayo Bashorun popularly known as Biola Adebayo has recounted her how she was once a hawker in order to fund her education in the university.

Sharing her grass to grace story on her Instagram page, Biola Adebayo disclosed that she was popular for hawking bread although she sold different things.

According to her, she almost spent seven years in the university because she lost four admissions due of lack of funds.

Here’s what she wrote;

”This picture reminded me of my humble beginning … I hawked different things on the street but was more popular with bread cos that was the last thing I hawked as a young adult seeking for admission into Uni, it was a tough one, I know a few people can attest to that here.

“I lost 4 different admissions because I couldn’t afford to pay, it took me about 7 years to finally got into Uni but today, I’m not just a graduate but a master’s degree holder.

It wasn’t easy but in all, I never stop loving God and hoping, and for truth, God has been very good to me…. I am not there yet but I am definitely not where I used to be.

“The reason for my epistle is to encourage someone, please don’t give up on your dreams, no matter what life throws at you, you’re going through those challenges for a purpose, just keep praying, put God first, be diligent, keep working harder, get better at whatever you do on a daily basis and stay focus……your light will soon shine.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria