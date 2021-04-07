I Left A Movie Set To Have Sex With My Husband – Actress Anita Joseph

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish
Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has narrated how she left a movie set to rush home to have sex with her husband, Michael Olagunju, alias MC Fish.

In a recent Instagram post, the curvy movie star and brand influencer shares some of her marital experiences with her followers and fans.

Chai I had to leave work for just a Day to come get the D*** appointment with Hubby 🏃‍♀️ Now I can go back to work with a full Tank, I hope my Big sisters don’t see this caption bec they still can’t understand why I even flew back to lag and went back to enugu the next Day 🤣🙂🤣“, she wrote.

Read AlsoI Wash My Wife’s Undies, She Treats Me Like A King – Actress Anita Joseph’s Husband

Information Nigeria recalls that MC Fish caused a stir on social media after he opened up in a recent interview that he washes his wife’s undies because she deserves it.

See the actress’s post below:

The actress’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here