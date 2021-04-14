I Lost My Mum To Cancer – Peruzzi

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peruzzi has opened up on how he lost his mother to cancer in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show, With Chude.

The ‘Majesty’ crooner revealed that his mother battled the disease when he was very young and it was a painful experience for him because he is her only son.

The DMW recording artist, alias Huncho, also mentioned that his mother was his best friend.

“My mum was my best friend, I’m the only son, last born, I lost my mum to cancer. It was a busy period for me when it happened, I just dropped ‘For your pocket’ (and) 2 days after my mum dies.

It was like me taking the time to cry in my house, tying to hide from my guys because we were already tweeting ‘For your pocket is out now’. I didn’t want them to stop tweeting so after some time I tried very well to tell them ‘allow, me when it’s time to cry I’ll cry very well but please let’s not stop sharing the song let’s continue’“, he said.