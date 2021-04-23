I Might Change My Mind About Marriage – OAP Moet Abebe

Popular media personality, Moet Abebe has clarified her earlier point about marriage.

The on-air personality, voice over artist and actress took to her Instagram Stories to break down what she meant when she said that she does not think she wants to get married because marriage is a fraud.

This is after she received backlash for her earlier statement.

She wrote:

“I don’t think for those who fail to comprehend means the chances are unlikely…. Not that it’s 100 percent certain that this is the decision I will stand to for the rest of my life… Never did I say you people shouldn’t marry, but as for me oooo, I’m not interested…!!!”

See her full post below: