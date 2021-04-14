I Never Had Sex With Chioma – Peruzzi

Nigerian Afro-pop music star, Peruzzi has debunked the rumors that he had sex with Davido’s estranged fiancee and baby mama, Chioma.

The ‘Lagbaja’ singer laid the rumors to rest when asked to clarify his relationship with Ms Avril Rowland during his recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show, With Chude.

The DMW music star replied that he finds the rumors baseless and absurd.

Read Also: ‘It’s Okay To Want To Marry A Rich Man But Try To Be Rich Too’, Peruzzi Advises Ladies

“Someone said I had sex with the wife of the man who helped me. Do you know how crazy that is? Even if you hate me as a person, what did Davido do to you? Anyway, right now, I am careful of every pin that drops near me“, he said.