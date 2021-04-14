I pay boys to sleep with mey – Naomi Gold

A popular celebrity in Ghana identified as Naomi Gold has revealed she normally pays boys to sleep with her whenever she is feeling horny.

The model stated she is not in an active relationship hence the reasons she engages in the service of these ashawo boys whenever she feels like having sex.

In an interview with popular blogging site GhPage Tv, Naomi Gold said she normally pays these boys for them to give her a hot oral sex (licking) whenever she feels the need to as she loves that more than the actual sex.

She indicated she’s so focus on her career right now that she’s not ready toe settle down or engage herself in any serious relationship hence will continue to engage the services of these ashawo boys.

Naomi Gold hit the limelight in the Ghanaian media after it was revealed that she was the lady popular relationship and marriage counselor Counselor George Lutterodt was rubbing her cl!t on live TV.

Counselor George Lutterodt sparked a controversy on the internet after he was seen rubbing the cl!t of the model on a program which is aired on United Television known as “Red Light” which is an adult show which seeks to educate married couples on how to perform better in bed.

Naomi is a professional actress and a model. She also revealed during the coarse of the interview that she makes 20,000 Ghana Cedis a month.