I Pity Those Who Follow Commercialised Opinions On Social Media: Keyamo

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has expressed pity for individuals who allow themselves to be influenced by the opinions of certain people on social media.

He expressed that these people have commercialised their opinions and positioned themselves as characters on an altruistic mission to provide the moral compass for the country.

Keyamo tweeted, “I am not angry that some smart alecs have commercialised their opinions on Social Media and the so-called ‘struggle’. I only just pity thousands of gullible ones who still believe that these characters are on some altruistic mission to provide the moral compass for this country.”