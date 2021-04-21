I Prefer A Man Who Supports My Business To Man Who Buys Me Car – Actress Didi Ekanem

Nollywood actress, Didi Ekanem has said that she would prefer a man who supports her business over a man who gives her a car gift.

The curvy movie star and entrepreneur stated this via her Instagram Stories.

In her words:

“The best thing a man can do for me is to support my business and help me to grow…. If a man buys me a car, well good…but I won’t appreciate it as much as I’d if he got me a shop. Some men will spoil you with gifts but can never set you up for growth….”

See her post below: