I Regret Not Signing Falz, Teni And Simi – Don Jazzy

Popular Nigerian beatmaker, Don Jazzy has revealed that he regrets not signing Simi, Falz, and Teni in the second part of his three-part interview with Ebuka Obi Uchendu.

Ebuka had asked the Mavin Records founder if he has any regrets.

Although the music boss did not agree they are regrets per se, he clearly stated that he wished he had signed Simi, Falz, and Teni when he had the chance to.

He was unable to sign Falz because of the rapper’s existent management contract in 2011. Jazzy would later Tiwa Savage and said of her:

“The working situation wasn’t right. I run a company that could handle almost any everything that he would need, but then I think he had like a management company set up already… [With Tiwa] I had to grow into [handling an artist that was already signed to a contract].”

Simi had emerged as a finalist of the Twitter competition for D’Prince’s ‘Journey of a Thousand Miles,’ featuring Wande Coal and Don Jazzy himself.

“I really loved her, I really loved her cover of the song. She didn’t win the competition, but she was high up there. In the house, I didn’t pick the winner. I had certain people join hands to pick the winner… I liked her, but you can’t sign everybody…”

Jazzy also shared that he used to check up on Teni when she was still schooling in the US.

“I wasn’t in a situation to bring her from Atlanta to Nigeria and start working. Now, I can move [any artist] from wherever they are in the world… Before I knew what was happening, I think there were people that were faster and closer to her and she put out some records. I was like okay, ‘Lost that one'”, he said.