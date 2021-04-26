I Sold Fuel And Corn While Growing Up In Lagos – Mercy Eke

Reality TV winner, Mercy Eke has revealed that she had to sell fuel and corn while growing up to survive.

The winner of Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four disclosed this during a close panel session at the 8th edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (#NECLive8).

Eke noted that she gets emotional whenever she remembers what she had to go through before fame and fortune smiled on her.

“Sometimes it gets me very emotional to see how far I’ve come from where I started, from selling corn to fuel, to a lot of other businesses I did before. I’m very proud of myself, and I know that there are a lot of people looking up to me“, she said.

The former video vixen cum real estate entrepreneur also revealed that she auditioned four times for BBNaija before she finally got selected.

“I auditioned four times before I got into the Big Brother House, but somehow I won the show, and I won the hearts of Nigerians and Africans.

I work for everything I own today, maybe I’m not ‘blessed’ enough for people to just give me things for free. I can look back at my journey with pride, in spite of my rough childhood.

I grew up in a family of 6, but somehow I was able to complete my tertiary education. I’m very proud of myself, and I know that there are a lot of people looking up to me.

Where I am today is through my hard work. I didn’t just win and rest on my oars, because I know that my journey has just started”, she said.