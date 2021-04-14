I Used To Hawk Bread To Pay My School Fees – Actress Biola Adebayo

Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo, has revealed that she used to hawk bread to pay her school fees.

The popular Yoruba movie star took to her Instagram page to share her journey to the limelight in a lengthy post.

She also shared a picture of herself when she used to hawk bread on the streets.

Read Also: Actress Biola Adebayo Survives Ghastly Car Accident

“This was me many years ago, I hawked different things on the street but was more popular with bread cos that was the last thing I hawked as an adult seeking for admission into Uni, it was a tough one“, she wrote.

Adebayo also revealed that she lost four different admissions because she couldn’t afford to pay.

See her full post below: