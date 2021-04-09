I Want To Marry And Get It Right – Rita Dominic

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has said that she sees herself getting married once and for all.

The movie star and filmmaker revealed this during her recent interview with Chude Jideonwo on his show, With Chude.

According to the popular screen diva, marriage is sacrosanct because her parents were married and never got divorced till they died.

“I respect the institution of marriage as my parents were married till they died, and they had a beautiful relationship. The problem is at some point, it begins to annoy you because of how much importance people have placed on it

I do want to marry, and I want to get it right once and for all. You know, we make such a big deal of it; we force people and put pressure on them to go in. When they eventually rush into this union, they make mistakes because they were only trying to please people,” she said.

Information Nigeria recalls the Theatre Arts graduate shocked fans with a picture of herself cuddled up with her partner, Fidelis Anosike after guarding her personal life for a long time.