Nigerian artist paints beautiful portrait of Don Jazzy

A young artist has further proven that Nigeria has a lot of genius that can compete with people from around the world.

The young man with the Twitter handle @Seyi_Eraser made a portrait of music producer Don Jazzy and asked people on social media to help him share so the artiste could see it.

He said he would like to meet Don Jazzy and touch the helm of his garment.

Speaking, Adewusi aka Eraser Art said Don Jazzy is a man of the people who appreciates and promotes every talent he comes across, adding that someone like that deserves a lot of accolades.

Speaking about his art and the industry, he said: “I’ve been a virtual artist for about a year now and during that time I’ve worked with people like Bobrisky, Vee, Henry Arnold to name a few.

“I think the industry is a fresh untapped industry and is growing with time. With time, Nigerians will appreciate the industry better, but for now let’s say 4/10.” He said exposure is the challenge he currently faces as a Nigerian virtual artist.

In his words on Twitter:

“In the spirit of ramadan, I’m shooting my shot @DONJAZZY with this little portrait cos I really want to meet @DONJAZZY and touch the helm of his garment, lol, so you guys should help me RT and tag him cos we need to see and he has to pour some of that magic dust in my life.”

Omo I’m so nervous, @DONJAZZY hasn’t said anything since 👀👀 or he doesn’t fw it, say something, get me out of my misery 😣😣 — Eraser (@Seyi_Eraser) April 14, 2021

