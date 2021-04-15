I Was Excited After I Divorced My Ex-wife – Daddy Freeze

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze has revealed that he was excited when he divorced his ex-wife.

The radio show host and vlogger took to his Instagram page to share the piece of information with his followers by reacting to the viral photo of a man who got divorced and described his excitement by writing on a car.

Na so me sef celebrate when my divorce over o...”, he wrote as he shared the photo with laughing emojis.

A follower then tackled the radio personality in the comments section. His comment reads:

“I feel u sir @daddyfreeze considering the alleged number of times your ex-wife beat you blue black sometimes leading to you passing out. Glad for you sir” 

Freeze did not spare the commenter as he descended heavily on him with a savage clapback.

See his post and the exchange below:

 

