I Wash My Wife's Undies, She Treats Me Like A King – Actress Anita Joseph's Husband

Damilola Ayomide
Anita Joseph and MC Fish
Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph‘s husband, MC Fish has revealed that he washes his wife’s undies.

The comedian and Master of Ceremonies christened Fisayo Michael Olagunju opened up about his relationship with his wife in a recent video circulating the internet.

According to the entertainment personality, the actress and brand influencer consults him on every decision she plans to make, adding that he feels blessed to have a woman that respects him and treats him like a king.

He noted that such a woman deserves the world and he is not shy to do everything she wants him to.

If I have to clean her shoes, I will. If I have to wash her undies, I will. It’s not like I’m not doing it already“, he said.

