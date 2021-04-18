I Will Not Play Any Intimate Role My Husband Won’t Approve Of – Actress Tayo Sobola

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola, alias Sotayo Gaga has said that she will not play any intimate role that her husband does not approve of.

The popular Yoruba movie star revealed this in her recent interview with Saturday Beats.

In her words:

“Even before I got married, I was selective about the kind of roles I portrayed as an actor. My husband is quite understanding and he knew I was a filmmaker before we got married. However, as a respected wife, I would not play any role that my husband won’t be happy with, such as being too intimate with the opposite sex.”

The actress, who was recently honored with a Chieftancy title in Nasarawa State, also noted that her marriage and her new title means that she has become a role model to younger ladies.