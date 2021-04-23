I Wish Cee-C Is My Girlfriend – Soso Soberekon

Entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon, has said that he would like Cee-C to be his girlfriend.
The entertainment entrepreneur cum political aspirant had engaged his followers in a live question-and-answer chat via his Instagram Stories.
A question then came in asking if he is dating the lawyer cum reality TV star.
The 2023 Rivers State governorship aspirant then replied that they are not romantically involved but he would love to be with her.
In his words:
“No she’s not, I wish she is”
Soberekon also shared a photo of both of eating at an event together.
Information Nigeria recalls the White Lion Global CEO recently survived in a ghastly auto accident.
See his reply below: