I Wish Cee-C Is My Girlfriend – Soso Soberekon

Entertainment executive, Soso Soberekon, has said that he would like Cee-C to be his girlfriend.

The entertainment entrepreneur cum political aspirant had engaged his followers in a live question-and-answer chat via his Instagram Stories.

A question then came in asking if he is dating the lawyer cum reality TV star.

Read Also: My Haters Will Always See Me Win: Cee-C

The 2023 Rivers State governorship aspirant then replied that they are not romantically involved but he would love to be with her.

In his words:

“No she’s not, I wish she is”

Soberekon also shared a photo of both of eating at an event together.

Information Nigeria recalls the White Lion Global CEO recently survived in a ghastly auto accident.

See his reply below: