I Worked Really Hard To Get To Where I Am Today – Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has passed a message across to her fans, using the movie “The Prophetess” as a case study.

The accomplished movie star and filmmaker shared the message via her Instagram page.

“I want to use this video to encourage and motivate all of you today. Don’t look down on your humble beginnings. I grew up in this hood(this place I mean this environment)it was tough but I kept my eyes focused on greatness…

I told everyone to cal me world best. I worked really hard and with a lot of prayer and Gods grace, I am where I am today“, she wrote.

Abraham plays the titular character in the movie, “Prophetess” directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

See her post below: