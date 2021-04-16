I Worked Really Hard To Get To Where I Am Today – Toyin Abraham

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham has passed a message across to her fans, using the movie “The Prophetess” as a case study.

The accomplished movie star and filmmaker shared the message via her Instagram page.

I want to use this video to encourage and motivate all of you today. Don’t look down on your humble beginnings. I grew up in this hood(this place I mean this environment)it was tough but I kept my eyes focused on greatness…

I told everyone to cal me world best. I worked really hard and with a lot of prayer and Gods grace, I am where I am today“, she wrote.

Abraham plays the titular character in the movie, “Prophetess” directed by Niyi Akinmolayan.

See her post below:

The actress’s post

 

