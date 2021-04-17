‘I Would Not Play Any Role That My Husband Won’t Be Happy With’ – Actress, Tayo Sobola

Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobola has indicated that she will not play any role that will cause her husband not to be happy with.

According to her, there is a limit to how intimate she can get with fellow actors on set and she made this known in her recent interview with Saturday Beats.

In her submission, she said;

“Even before I got married, I was selective about the kind of roles I portrayed as an actor. My husband is quite understanding and he knew I was a filmmaker before we got married. However, as a respected wife, I would not play any role that my husband won’t be happy with, such as being too intimate with the opposite sex.

It has been a sweet experience since the day we started dating till now that we are a married couple. Obviously, there will be ups and downs, just like in any relationship, but we are mature enough to handle things.

I had known my husband for about seven years before we got married and I am still the same person. I usually call myself the ‘lane minder’. The most important thing is that being married attracts a lot more respect than when I was single. It is a phase in life and we are flowing gradually with it.

I believe the palace saw some qualities in me and deemed it fit to give me the title. According to the Emir of Uke Kingdom, his father’s twin sister was the first person to be bestowed with that title and since her demise, no one has been given that honour. I am more or less a role model to women in that community.”

