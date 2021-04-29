“If They Release Baba Ijesha, We Will Rearrest Him” – Iyabo Ojo

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has gone on another Instagram Live session to oppose the release of Baba Ijesha from detention.

The actress went live on Wednesday night to say that she is vehemently against the release of the actor.

The mother of two specifically stated that she will stand alone even if her colleagues are against her.

The actress cum serial entrepreneur added that she will not allow the actor to go scot free.

Ojo said that she watched the CCTV footage and immediately felt empathy for the girl, adding that she is ready to fight till her last to ensure that the minor gets justice.

Watch the video HERE