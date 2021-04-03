If You Are Broke, Join Crossdressing Movement, There’s Money In It – Bobrisky Tells Men

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, alias Bobrisky has advised men to join the crossdressing business because it is lucrative.

Taking to his Instagram page, the self-proclaimed Male Barbie wrote:

“If you are a man and u are still broke!!!! Don’t waste time just join did cross dressing business there is money in it. You can also cut your pick off if you wanna upgrade well”

Information Nigeria recalls the drag queen got into a heated exchange with fellow crossdresser, James Brown.

Bobrisky slammed Brown and threatened to drag the latter to court over his malicious statements.

