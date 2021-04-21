IGP Withdraws Senior Police Officers From EFCC

The acting inspector-general of police (IGP), Usman Baba has ordered the withdrawal of senior police officers from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

This directive was reportedly contained in a letter dated April 15, 2021 and addressed to the chairman of the anti-graft agency, Abdulrasheed Bawa.

In the letter signed by Idowu Owohunwa, principal staff officer to the IGP, senior officers from the rank of chief superintendent of police (CSP) are to be released from the EFCC and report to the force headquarters on Wednesday by 10am.

“I write to extend the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police and to inform the chairman that the Inspector-General of Police has directed the withdrawal of all senior police officers from the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police and above attached to your agency,” the letter reads.

“The decision is informed by the current operational requirements of the force. You are accordingly requested to kindly direct the immediate release of the concerned officers who are to collectively report to the undersigned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 10am for further instructions.

“I am to also request that you avail this office the comprehensive nominal roll of all police personnel attached to the EFCC to include their date of transfer and designations in the agency for the purpose of updating our records.”