Iheanacho Inspires Leicester City Comeback Victory Over Palace

Red-hot Kelechi Iheanacho secured a vital victory for Leicester City over Crystal Palace as the race for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Leicester trailed to Wilfried Zaha’s first-half goal at the King Power Stadium.

However, Timothy Castagne equalised soon after the interval courtesy of an assist from the Nigerian striker.

Iheanacho sealed Leicester’s second successive victory when he scored with a thunderous finish 10 minutes from full-time.

Leicester are four points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea and seven ahead of fifth-placed West Ham as they bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League.