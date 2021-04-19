I’ll Get Married When I’m Ready; I’m Not Under Pressure – Ruggedman

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Michael Ugochukwu Stephens, alias Ruggedman has said that he will get married when he is ready to as he is not under undue pressure.

The veteran hip hop artist revealed this during his recent interview with Sunday Scoop.

The 45-year-old rapper cum activist and talk show host told Sunday Scoop that he is not looking for a woman to clean and cook for him. His kind of woman is someone who can fit into his lifestyle; hence, the need to wait patiently.

In his words:

“I will get married when I am ready. (For me), marriage will only happen at the right time. I am not under any form of pressure to get married. I and my mum have spoken about it a few times and we are good. I don’t come from a family that does that (put pressure).

I just want a woman that has a great sense of responsibility and knows how to live properly. I am not bothered about whether she is a good cook, as long as she can cook a little, that is fine with me. We could also order foods or eat out. I want a woman that I would be in love with.

As for whatever quality she does not possess, we would work it out. For instance, what if she can cook and her character is terrible, what would one do? Being a super chef is not a priority for me. A woman does not have to be Miss World before I can marry her.”