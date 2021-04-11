I’ll Stop Making Music When I Make $1B – Rapper, Nasty C

Popular South African rapper, Nasty C has said that he will only stop making music when he makes up to $1 billion.

The ‘Said’ rapper shared this during his recent interview with Sizwe Dhlomo.

In his words:

“I can’t tell you but I have it all figured out. I am going to go to this place that I love, it’s so left, nobody would actually just move there or even retire there, but I am going to retire there.

Read Also: Nigerian Twitter Users Defend Speed Darlington Against Nasty C Shade

I am open about it, a billion, I want to say dollars. God forbid it doesn’t happen. At 35 I drop all this sh** and I start focusing on something else. So if I am not a billionaire at 35, hopefully, I am in a 100s, in dollars.”