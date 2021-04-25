I’m A Muslim But I Fast On My Own Terms – Bella Shmurda

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, alias Bella Shmurda has said that although he is a Muslim, he should not be compelled to strictly observe the annual Ramadan fast.

The ‘Cash App’ crooner took to his Twitter page to tell people to leave him to his way of practising the religion.

In his words:

“Yes oo I be Muslim But I fast on my own terms Everybody knows their God”

Read Also: Singer Bella Shmurda Writes Artists Planning To Feature Him

Information Nigeria recalls that the ‘Dangbana Orisa’ crooner took to his Twitter page recently to take a swipe at politicians and religious leaders for continuing the legacy of the colonialists.

See his post below: