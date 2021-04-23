I’m Making More Money As A Solo Artist – Mr P

Ex-member of defunct music duo, P-Square, Peter Okoye, alias Mr P has said that he is making more money as a solo artist.

The ‘One More Night’ crooner revealed this during a recent interview with Hip TV.

The singer and dancer mentioned that he no longer has to split his earnings three ways. He added that he now enjoys his freedom.

In his words:

“Hundred percent, I am. I don’t have to share three ways. Call it greed or selfishness. It’s your own cup of tea. I share with nobody. Yes, my management and my team. Fine. But I’m doing my own thing. I’m freer.

Read Also: ‘I Make More Money As A Solo Act’ – Mr P Blows Hot As Fan Asks For PSquare’s Return

I’m making more money. Freedom is key. I can get a call that there’s a show next week and it’s my daughter’s birthday. I can say, ‘cancel it’. As a group, I couldn’t do that. Moneywise, if I used to share three ways, I share alone.

What am I doing music for? It’s about doing it how I feel it. It’s not even about the money. But when it comes to that, I make more than I was while in the group”.