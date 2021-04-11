I’m Not Afraid To Be A Christian – Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Johnny Drille has said that he is not afraid of owning his Christian identity despite being a secular artist.

The Mavin Records artist took to his Twitter page to share a video clip which he tagged ‘Beach Series’.

The video shows the ‘Romeo & Juliet’ crooner performing with a live band at the beach. The song being performed is a rendition of the popular Christian hymn usually sung during Holy Communion.

“‘Nothing but the blood of Jesus’ Being an artiste who’s also a Christian isn’t anything I’m afraid to be bold about. More beach series soon 🧡“, he captioned the video.

See his post below:

Watch the video HERE