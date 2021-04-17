I’m not behind distribution of rice in the north – Bola Tinubu

National Chiefftain of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu has denied being behind the distribution of bags of rice which has his photo and the inscription ‘JAGABA – Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’ in some states in the northern part of Nigeria.

In a statement released by his media aide Tunde Rahman, Tinubu “commended the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan”.

It read;

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan.”

