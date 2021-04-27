I’m Not Forcing My Children To Go Into Music: Jay Z

Popular American rapper, Sean Carter, alias Jay Z, has said that he will not force his children to go into music simply because their parents are into music.

The 51-year-old rapper made this known during a recent interview with The Times.

According to the rapper, feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs.

The father of three mentioned that he is raising his children to feel comfortable in pursuing their own interests without necessarily feeling compelled to continue the family legacy.

Read Also: British GQ Magazine Names Beyonce, Jay-Z Most Stylish Couple Of The Year

In his words:

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know? Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you

What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible“.