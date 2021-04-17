“I’m The Only Celebrity Making Money Indoors Without Stress” – Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, philanthropist, and brand influencer Idris Okuneye well known on social media as Bobrisky has bragged about her source of money and her account balance.

One of the Nigerians celebrities who like to show off their cars, houses, jewelries and other stuff is Bobrisky. A few days ago, Bobrisky flaunted her account balance which needs few notes to hit a billion.

Bobrisky took to his page to share a screenshot indicating the balance in his bank account which revealed that he has almost 1 billion nairas in his account. He captioned his post, “11 figures close to one billion. I covered 2 digit o count the figures. I’m not those your favorite celebrities showing off on IG without nothing for their account. Learn from me” he said.

In a recent post, Bobrisky has once again shared another screenshot from his phone. He also shared another alert of money on his phone. In a new screenshot, he showed the new alert he received on the 16th of April. He received fourteen million five hundred thousand in total.

Sharing the post, he captioned his screenshot, “I’m I d only person making millions daily and indoors without stress? Today’s transaction on 16th April is 14,500,000.

Let see how much I will make tomorrow. Never compare me to those rats 🐀

My name is bobrisky 🔥”.

