Imo Attack Is An Act Of Terrorism: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attacks on a police headquarters and a prison in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, President Buhari described the attack as an act of terrorism.

Buhari praised the initial response by security guards and security forces for preventing greater loss of life and the destruction of public property.

Buhari also directed security agencies to go after the perpetrators.

Buhari asked security and intelligence agencies to clampdown on terrorists in the state, adding that the freed inmates should be rearrested.

“The President directed security and intelligence agencies in the state and the geo-political zone to fully mobilize and go after the terrorists, apprehend them and get them punished under the full weight of the law,” the statement reads.

“He also called for the best efforts to be made to rearrest fleeing prison detainees, many of whom are believed to be deadly criminals.

“President Buhari then appealed to members of the public to assist the law enforcement agencies with any relevant information that could lead to the apprehension of these criminals who perpetrated this despicable act.

“He also urged members of the public to be vigilant as all of us have a stake in preserving our way of life from disruption by terrorists and anarchists while the Federal Government will use every available tool at its disposal to confront and terminate this bare-faced anarchy.”