Imo Attack: Nigerians Must Reject Agents Of Anarchy – Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has condemned the attack on the Police Headquarters in Imo State and the Owerri Correctional Centre.

Osinbajo condemned the attack during a one-day visit to Owerri on Tuesday where he also commissioned a road project.

He also called on Nigerians to reject those he described as agents of anarchy poised to throw the country into chaos.

“We must, therefore, reject the agents of anarchy that are seeking to weaponize the frustration and discontent of our young people for their own profit.

“The path of violence can only lead to a disaster that consumes everyone and leads to the desolation of our communities. It is easy to take peace for granted, but we need not learn the value of peace through the horrible crucible of war.”