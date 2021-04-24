Imo: Attack On Uzodinma’s Residence Politically Motivated

Imo State government has alleged that the attack on country home of Hope Uzodinma, governor of the state, may have been politically sponsored.

This was contained in a statement hours after the attack, by Declan Emelumba, the state commissioner for information and strategy.

He said preliminary investigation suggests that the attack may have been politically sponsored.

Emelumba stated that the attackers were 15 hoodlums who arrived in three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with tyres.

He added that the government has ordered further investigation of the matter and the arrest of the assailants and sponsors.

“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma,” he said.

“At about 9am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.

“The government has directed the relevant security agencies to expedite investigation on the incident and promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice.”