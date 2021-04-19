Infinix won the iF DESIGN AWARD 2021

Infinix has been announced as a winner of this year’s iF DESIGN AWARD, the world-renowned design prize. The winning product, Infinix Zero 8, won in the discipline product, in the Telecommunication category. Each year, the world’s oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF DESIGN AWARDS.

Infinix Zero 8 won over the 98-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, with its premium materials including a tasteful combination of glass, metal and polycarbonate. Features include a 6.85” FHD+ smooth display and an ultra-night & ultra-wide-angle cameras.

A minimalist yet exquisite design finish is assured through gem cut surfaces. The competition was intense: almost 10,000 entries were submitted from 52 countries in hopes of receiving the seal of quality. However, Infinix Zero 8 came out tops and deservedly so.

More information about Infinix Zero 8 can be found in the “Winners” section of the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE.

About Infinix

Launched in 2013 and targeting the young generations, Infinix Mobile is a premium online-driven smartphone brand. With “THE FUTURE IS NOW” as the brand essence, Infinix aims to allow consumers to stand out in the crowd and to show the world who they really are. Infinix is committed to providing the most cutting-edge technologies, bold and stylish designs, keeping consumers on trend and up-to-date. Infinix’s portfolio spans five product lines – ZERO, NOTE, HOT, S, and SMART; empowering users to own innovative technologies and experience intelligent lifestyles! Infinix has a presence in more than 30 countries around the world, covering Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and South Asia.

For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/ng.

About the iF DESIGN AWARD

For 67 years, the iF DESIGN AWARD has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concept, User Experience (UX) and User Interface (UI). All awarded entries are featured on the iF WORLD DESIGN GUIDE and in the iF design app.