Insecurity: Adeboye Calls For Prayers For Nigeria

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has urged Nigerians to pray for the nation amidst the increasing insecurity across the country.

He made this call via his Twitter page on Wednesday.

Adeboye begged God to show mercy on Nigeria and heal Africa’s most populous country.

Also Read: No Attack By Bandits At UNIABUJA, Says Police

“Keep praying for Nigeria and the rest of the world in these difficult times. It is our prayer that God will have mercy on Nigeria and heal our land in Jesus’ Name,” he said.

His call followed series of attacks in the country, ranging from kidnapping to banditry, terrorism to militancy, cultism to calls for secession among several others.