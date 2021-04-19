Insecurity: Governor Sanwo-Olu Backs State Policing

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has backed calls for the creation of state police, noting that it is long overdue.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics at the Lagos House.

“It is long overdue, we should make it happen,” the governor said in reaction to his stance on the creation of a state policing structure in the country.

“In fact, that is one of the critical things that I believe will help us. It has been said over and over again.”

When asked if governors are frustrated that they cannot take 100 percent charge of the security situation in their respective states, Sanwo-Olu replied in the affirmative.

The Lagos governor believes that once the police outfit is domesticated, it will be easier for officers to effectively tackle crimes in the state since they are already used to their different host communities.

He explained the Lagos State Government has been supporting the Nigeria Police Force in the state with the purchase of vehicles, provision of fuel and allowances which should be done by the Federal Government.

“The last time, we gave them 1,250 constabularies and we are paying their salaries. We paid for everything – uniform, food, etc. So we are actually incurring those expenses already.

“It is really not going to have any bigger bolt on our numbers because that is what we are doing. But it will help us to know that there are state police. What we will do is that somebody grows up in an area, you will understand that area.

“You will know where Okokomaiko is, you will understand the issues around Ojoko, you will know what the problem is in Lagos Island once it is domesticated,” he added.