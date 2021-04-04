Insecurity: Gumi Meets Obasanjo In Abeokuta

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi is reportedly in a meeting with ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo’s spokesman, Kehinde Akinyemi confirmed the meeting to newsmen on Sunday.

“I am not there and the meeting is still going on,” Akinyemi said when asked what the meeting is about.

“It is not just the two of them present; it is stakeholders meeting holding at his residence here in Abeokuta.”

The Islamic cleric has come to the limelight over his role in negotiating with bandits carrying out nefarious activities throughout the country.