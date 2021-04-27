Insecurity: Nigeria Must Remain United, Says Tinubu

The myriad of challenges facing Nigeria as a nation has received the attention of a former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who submitted that the nation must remain united for the problems to be tackled.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), while canvassing for people’s support for President Muhammadu Buhari as he address the nation’s challenges, also stressed that his personal relationship with the president remains very cordial.

Speaking on Monday night after an hour closed-door meeting with President Buhari, Tinubu, who was in company with the former Interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, emphasised that a concerted and united response was what is needed presently to address the various crises facing Nigeria.

According to him, some of the ingredients needed to overcome the crises include “cooperation, understanding and determination, effective security and effective information.

He said: “My visit is to generally review the perceptions going on outside there and equally focus on the security across the country more. The president will have more information than we have, but we are his ears close to the ground and we have to exchange views so that a better Nigeria is grounded. That’s all.

“The best way is what we are doing; coming together to reduce banditry, to move for unity and be able to bring a better Nigeria to the people. The welfare of our people is extremely important. And yes, every nation will go through this curves and difficult times. How we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear, those are ideas on how to be able to change the leadership of the country.”