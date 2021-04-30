Insurgency: We Are Committed To Destroying Boko Haram Terrorists – Army

Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army in fighting insurgency in the northeast.

He reiterated this while briefing journalists in Borno State on Thursday.

He stated that his mission to the 7 Division, Maimalari Cantonment/ Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri was to visit the injured soldiers.

Attahiru also pointed out that there is no way troops would always claim victory over their enemies, as sometimes the opposite is the direction.

“We are committed to the focus of the entire operations which is total annihilation of Boko Haram from Nigeria,” he said.

“Troops are committed to ending the war and other security challenges such as banditry and kidnapping among other crimes bedevilling some parts of the country.”