Interior Ministry To Deploy Effective Strategies To Combat Insecurity, Says Aregbesola

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola has reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to combating the disturbing trend of insecurity in the country.

He pointed out that his ministry would deploy effective strategies and collaborate with relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of internal security to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Aregbesola made the remarks on Friday at the presentation of the Study Tour Reports of the Senior Executive Course 43/2021 Participants at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos.

He was represented at the event by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the ministry, K.K. Ayuba.

Aregbesola pointed out that the Ministry of Interior was charged with the responsibility of internal security.

He also stated that the ministry is poised to work in synergy with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to achieve its statutory mandate for the good of all Nigerians.