Invest The Money You Make Now For Your Future – Omokri Tells Celebrities

Former presidential aide and social media commentator, Reno Omokri advised celebrities to invest their money for future purposes.

The author and lawyer took to his Twitter page to pass the advice across.

“If you are an actor, singer, or other celebrity, invest the money you make now for your future. Don’t use it to go broke trying to look rich. Because, there’s little sympathy for celebrities who go broke in old age and accuse fans of abandoning them“, she wrote.

Read Also: Don’t Have Kids If You Have No Job: Omokri

Information Nigeria recalls that popular singer, Yemi Alade also advised via her official Twitter account that investment is very important.

See his post below: